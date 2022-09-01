An Alarming Number Of Parents Are Naming Their Children Thanos

Pop culture baby names are nothing new, but for every set of siblings with relatively common names like Luke and Leia, there's a dozen little kids with painfully specific referential names like Khaleesi or Sansa. During the late 2000s, there was an explosion of fandom-inspired baby names like Bella, Edward, and Hermione, but now it seems like Disney-owned properties have taken the throne as the creative inspiration for new parents.

Thanks to a recent study published by OrganicBabyFormula.com (via Comic Book), one of the Marvel inspired baby names growing in popularity is not a hero like Stark, Parker, or even Banner, but instead the name of the person responsible for destroying half of the universe. That's right, people are increasingly naming their babies "Thanos," after the greatest supervillain in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As of publication, Thanos is the ninth-most-popular baby name inspired by Disney-owned characters, which is ridiculously high for a name that immediately elicits negative feelings. The name Thanos is of Greek, masculine origin as a short form of "Athanasios," which translates to "immortal." Unfortunately, the name no longer inspires the strong, historical connotations of its inception, and is instead immediately associated with the biggest bully in the universe. Can you imagine your child coming home to tell you that some punk kid named Thanos was trying to steal their lunch money?