Behold! Demolition Man's Naked Sylvester Stallone Prop Has Appeared In An Aussie Antique Shop

No, you're not hallucinating that headline. An important, infamous, and dare I say iconic piece of movie history has resurfaced after several years; a dummy in the likeness of Sylvester Stallone that was used for the 1993 film "Demolition Man." Even more miraculously, it doesn't even look that worn down despite its age.

Okay, so here's the scoop. On August 27, a woman named Bea Bellingham entered the New South Wales-based antique store, the Katoomba Vintage Emporium, with her husband. She told Newsweek in an interview that she had gone downstairs to check out the rest of the store's inventory when she found the twisted dummy, propped up on a dolly in the middle of the floor. Bellingham had posted the photos on her Instagram Stories, which were quickly screenshotted by people on the internet and posted on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

During the '90s, prop versions of Sylvester Stallone's cryogenically frozen character in Demolition Man hung from the ceilings of Planet Hollywood restaurants. Now a defrosted John Spartan has surfaced in an Australian country town. pic.twitter.com/skOpt2e3ys — Adam Howes (@Howsito) August 28, 2022

Speaking of the latter network, a local user known only as u/UrbanBanger had heard of the Sly Stallone dummy and went to investigate it for themselves. According to a comment they posted, the dummy cost around $6,000 AUD, or around $4.1 thousand in USD.