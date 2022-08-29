Chevy Chase And Dan Aykroyd To Reunite For R.L. Stine Adaptation Zombie Town

R.L. Stine fans, rejoice! We seem to be the middle of a renaissance for projects based on the writing of "The Stephen King of Kids Horror." Thanks to the popularity of Leigh Janiak's terrific "Fear Street" film trilogy, Netflix is reported to be cooking up even more movies based on Stine's slasher-mystery property. There's also a new live-action "Goosebumps" TV show in development at Disney+, which is already home to the lesser-known but genuinely sturdy "Just Beyond" anthology inspired by Stine's genre-blending graphic novel series of the same name.

Elsewhere, shooting is now underway on "Zombie Town," a film based on yet another one of Stine's horror books for younger readers. Published in 2012, the novel follows 12-year-old friends Mike and Karen as they head out to see the titular zombie flick in a theater, only for movie's brain-hungry monsters to lurch off the screen and begin wreaking havoc on their unsuspecting town. Production on "Zombie Town" is taking place in Ontario, with a cast that also includes Henry Czerny, Marlon Kazadi, Madi Monroe, Scott Thompson, and Bruce McCulloch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former "Saturday Night Live" co-stars Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase have also joined the "Zombie Town" ensemble in as-yet-unknown roles. Canadian animation veteran Peter Lepeniotis ("Surly Squirrel," "The Nut Job") is calling the shots on the film as director, drawing from a script he had a hand in co-writing.