The Invitation Composer Dara Taylor Wants To Unsettle With The Unfamiliar [Exclusive Interview]

You're in your studio now. Even when you work on new scores, do you look back and think about your previous work?

I think mostly what I do is I take each experience and I apply it to the next one, especially when it comes to storytelling, or political things, or changes in picture, and why this change, and who asks for the change, and all of those things. I take each experience from place to place. But yeah, other than in instances like this, where you have to kind of digest what you did, I like to leave them in the past and see what I can do new. There's a reason why I do more film music than concert music, because I'm like, "Now this is done. Let's move on to the next thing."

So what would you say was your takeaway from the "The Invitation" experience?

It'd been a few years since I've done horror work, so it was fun to see where I am now in that aspect. I've done a lot of comedies and some dramas and docs and animation of late. It's probably been about five years since I've done any horror work, so just seeing what my 2022 voice in horror is versus my 2017 voice in horror.

Audiences have expectations of a horror movie score. Musically, how much can you deviate and experiment with genre?

We've talked a lot about just finding things that made us feel unsettled, and I think that lent itself well to this film. There's a lot of atmosphere. How creepy do we want to be at any particular part in the film? Do we want to be ahead of Evie's character? Do we want to be with her? Towing that line of where the thrills are, where the Gothic elements are, where the romance is, but still finding ways to tie them all together, so they all feel like a one cohesive piece.

For the Gothic romance elements, which instruments did you want to evoke that feeling?

Well, for the romance we did a lot of acoustic guitars and harps and things like that, in addition to more string pads. And then, when it came to scoring Gothic things, we'd bring in some higher mid strings. But then it always had this extra feeling of oddness, so bringing in some strange electric cello sounds, or processed vocals, or other things where you had to go, "What is that?" — which is my favorite question.



I have one of those questions. In the opening track, there's this sound like a disturbed choir mixed with wind almost. What is that?

It was a vocal. It was three vocalists that we had, and they come back and forth in various forms, or were singing that same motif in different parts of the film, kind of as this hypnotizing siren song. It's vocalists, but it's reverse vocal. They sang it one way and then I reverse them, and then added on a bunch of distortion and fuzz and things that should really just be on punk rock guitars, to really make it feel unsettling. And then, sometimes adding a little bit of that even onto the orchestra, just to make it feel odd, familiar but not comfortable.