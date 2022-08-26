Why Rosemary's Fate In The Sandman Netflix Series Was Different From The Comic

(Spoilers follow for "The Sandman" season 1, episode 4.)

The Netflix adaptation of "The Sandman" made some pretty interesting changes from the comics it was inspired by. Sure, a lot of plot details were kept intact, but overall, the series arguably achieved a decent balance between staying faithful to the original material and changing it to make a more cohesive story.

Among the biggest changes the series implemented involved John Dee (David Thewlis). Contrary to his comic depiction as a madman who only wanted others to suffer, the show's version was portrayed more naively, using the same methods of control and manipulation in order to try and make the world a better place. He's not an innocent character by any means, but it was interesting seeing him create a path of destruction out of misplaced good intentions.

Even though John is no longer the decaying Doctor Destiny of the comics, one aspect of his story has been changed in a surprising way. In both the comics and the series, a woman named Rosemary (Sarah Niles) picks him up after he escapes the hospital from which he was being held. However, after she is taken hostage and forced to drive him out of the city, she's shot dead by John in the comics. In the series, she instead is given his coveted amulet of protection and set free.

So, what caused the change in fate? According to "Sandman" creator Neil Gaiman, it was all about subverting expectations.