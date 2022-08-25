A She-Hulk Easter Egg Acknowledges A Major Lingering Plot Thread From Eternals
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first two episodes of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law"
Now that the origin of her powers is out of the way, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" can spend its remaining eight episodes showing how Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) adjusts to her newfound abilities, while trying to keep up with her lawyerly duties. The second episode introduces Jennifer's first client as part of her firm's new super division, and it's one you may remember from all the way back at the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), also known as the Abomination, was last seen in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," but this is the first time he's been acknowledged for his rampage through the streets of Harlem from "The Incredible Hulk." It's one of the few times the Universal-owned feature has been mentioned in the MCU, and this probably won't be the last.
"She-Hulk" is a series that lends itself to acknowledging the past, present, and future events of the MCU, especially if superheroes (and probably villains) start ending up in the courtroom. If you look on Jennifer's phone, you'll notice that her background is a closeup of Steve Rogers' critically acclaimed glutes, which tracks, given the character's obsession in the premiere of whether Captain America actually got laid or not. There's also a related article on Jennifer's laptop that possibly signals the existence of Wolverine on Earth-616.
The other Easter egg that's currently sending the internet buzzing, however, revolves around a development that MCU viewers have continued to point out with each new project that hasn't addressed it.
We've been trying to reach you about your planet's exposed Celestial
Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that right under the Wolverine tease is an article headline that reads, "Why is there a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean," addressing the events of "Eternals." In case you've forgotten, that film's climax sees the super team preventing the ancient Celestial Tiamut from obliterating the planet. The only issue is that it's just sitting there above the surface of the ocean with no plan in place on what to do about it.
On one hand, Tiamut's presence is now a significant addition to the planet that should be addressed. But at the same time, sometimes it's best if the MCU focuses on their own stories at hand without having to worry about dealing with someone else's mess. You just know there's some dolt in the MCU who hosts a blog that would try to push the idea of a Celestial birth being carried to full term in spite of all of the harm it would bring. But in its current form, this looks like a problem for the Department of Damage Control.
We haven't yet gotten confirmation that an "Eternals" sequel is officially in the works, though post-credits scene co-star Patton Oswalt certainly thinks Chloe Zhao is returning to direct one. If that ends up being true, I imagine this is something they would probably at least give a passing mention to at some point.
Marvel's "Eternals" and the first two episodes of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" are currently streaming on Disney+.