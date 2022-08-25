A She-Hulk Easter Egg Acknowledges A Major Lingering Plot Thread From Eternals

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the first two episodes of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law"

Now that the origin of her powers is out of the way, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" can spend its remaining eight episodes showing how Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) adjusts to her newfound abilities, while trying to keep up with her lawyerly duties. The second episode introduces Jennifer's first client as part of her firm's new super division, and it's one you may remember from all the way back at the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), also known as the Abomination, was last seen in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," but this is the first time he's been acknowledged for his rampage through the streets of Harlem from "The Incredible Hulk." It's one of the few times the Universal-owned feature has been mentioned in the MCU, and this probably won't be the last.

"She-Hulk" is a series that lends itself to acknowledging the past, present, and future events of the MCU, especially if superheroes (and probably villains) start ending up in the courtroom. If you look on Jennifer's phone, you'll notice that her background is a closeup of Steve Rogers' critically acclaimed glutes, which tracks, given the character's obsession in the premiere of whether Captain America actually got laid or not. There's also a related article on Jennifer's laptop that possibly signals the existence of Wolverine on Earth-616.

The other Easter egg that's currently sending the internet buzzing, however, revolves around a development that MCU viewers have continued to point out with each new project that hasn't addressed it.