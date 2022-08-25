TÁR Trailer: Cate Blanchett Conducts Orchestras And Chaos

Cate Blanchett is one of those rare performers who seems like she can do almost anything, and the trailer for her latest film, "TÁR," looks like it's going to give her the chance to really show off her acting talents. The film was written and directed by Todd Field, who hasn't released a film since the Kate Winslet-starring "Little Children" in 2006. It's been 16 years since "Little Children," but the trailer for "TÁR" certainly sets the filmmaker up to return with a bang.

The film follows an imaginary world-famous composer and orchestra conductor, Lydia Tár (Blanchett), who can control the soundscape of an entire room with just a flick of her wrist. Blanchett has played artists and musicians before, famously starring as an interpretation of real-world singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes' "I'm Not There," as well as starring in her own "Documentary Now!" episode where she was a performance artist based on Marina Abramović and her documentary, "The Artist is Present." There are definitely hints of Blanchett's mad genius artist character from that episode in the trailer, they're just played for drama instead of laughs.