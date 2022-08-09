Documentary Now! Season 53: Everything We Know So Far About The New Season

So far, details about five of the season's six episodes have been shared via Deadline. The season is set to start with "Soldiers of Illusion," a play on Les Blank's famous documentary "Burden of Dreams," which follows filmmaker Werner Herzog through one of the most difficult projects of his career. Part two of the premiere is "Trouver Frission," a mockumentary in the style of the late, great French filmmaker Agnès Varda. You can catch a glimpse of the Varda-like character, named Ida Leos, in a whimsical shot in the promo, getting patted on the head by what looks like a giant paper mache hand.

There's also "My Monkey Grifter," which will follow a character called Benjamin Clay who finds himself in a profound and emotional relationship with a monkey who might not have his best interests at heart. This, hilariously, is a riff on the Netflix doc "My Octopus Teacher," an intimate story about a man and an octopus that gained lots of attention — and inspired lots of jokes — after winning an Oscar in 2021.

Another entry this season is "How They Threw Rocks," a "When We Were Kings"-style examination of the (fake) Welsh sport Craig Maes, or "Field Rock" that's set to include several legendary Welsh actors. Finally, "Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport" looks to be the most creative and offbeat documentary fusion of the season, riffing on both the 1994 TV documentary "3 Salons at the Seaside" and the Anna Wintour doc "The September Issue."