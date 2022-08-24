Only Murders In The Building's Showrunner Sees Plenty Of Spin-Off Potential

The second season of "Only Murders in the Building" may have just wrapped up, but that doesn't mean that the show is slowing down. If anything, things are just kicking up into high gear. As with season 1's finale, the latest "Murders" episode teased the next season's killing — and it's sure to be a show-stealer. But as much as Mabel, Charles, and Oliver have stolen our hearts, showrunner John Hoffman is planning on taking advantage of the show's wide cast of rich characters, rather than just limiting himself to stories that involve the main trio.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman revealed that he thinks the show would be perfect for spin-offs:

"I could see a lot of versions of potential for [spinoffs], absolutely. There is something endlessly fascinating about a great mystery. That's been proven, and we're in the tradition of it, and I like the tradition of it. I also like playing with the forms. I love a New York story. I love an unexpected way in which to come at that story. So, if we have various murders in various buildings, you never know, with various characters. I could certainly see various ways we can continue this."

While spin-offs can sometimes feel like a franchise-building project rather than an attempt to actually build upon a world for art's sake, "Only Murders in the Building" is almost the perfect show for a side project. The murder mystery has been invested in developing its side characters, especially those who live in the Arconia, from the very first episode. After all, the more we know, the more likely each character could be the next killer. But by now, numerous characters have semi-developed backstories, each of which could lead to very compelling spin-offs.