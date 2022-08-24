Neil Gaiman Doesn't Rule Out Writing Original Material For The Sandman

Despite the impressive viewership numbers, it's still not clear if "The Sandman" will get a second season. If it does, it's also not clear how much of the Neil Gaiman comics they'll be adapting. Based off of season 1, the most likely route they'll take is covering "Season of Mists" in the first half of season 2, then "A Game of You" in the second half, with maybe an episode or two in the middle covering some one-off adventures from "Dream Country" and "Fables & Reflections."

When asked if he would consider writing an original story for the show, Gaiman responded, "Yes," but followed it up with the caveat that he's painfully aware of how much material the show needs to get through. "We have 2,600 pages to go," he said, mentioning that in addition to the original 10 volumes of the series, he hopes to adapt the extra volumes "Overture," "Dream Hunters" and "Endless Nights."

"So I don't look at this going, 'Wouldn't it be fun to add something else in? I tend to look at this and go, 'We have a long road to travel, with a lot of places that we have to stop on the way.'"

The fact that Netflix has made it a habit of prematurely canceling good shows also adds to the sense of urgency. It makes sense to combine volumes 4 and 5 into a single season, because otherwise they might not get to cover volume 5 at all. On the other hand, if Gaiman ever were to add something else into the show, this is the place to do it. "Seasons of Mist" is a volume that gives the adaptation plenty of room to expand.