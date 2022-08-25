White Noise Trailer: Noah Baumbach's Airborne Toxic Event Finally Hits The Screen

Don DeLillo's 1985 postmodern opus, "White Noise," was considered for decades to be unfilmable and not without good reason. Much of the book's events, especially the ones surrounding what is called the "Airborne Toxic Event," are extremely abstract, making the task of adapting these scenes to the screen an uphill task. This is made especially more difficult when you take into account all of the philosophical themes interwoven throughout both the characters and the story. It's these issues that made initial adaptations of "White Noise" fall through.

That is, until Noah Baumbach decided to make his own adaptation, and he somehow managed to see it to completion. "White Noise" is about to make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, and to celebrate this occasion, Netflix has released the first trailer for the previously-unfilmable movie. Needless to say, the story of Jack Gladley (Adam Driver), his wife Babette (Greta Gerwig), and his large family looks to be every bit as compelling on-screen as on the page.