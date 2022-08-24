What It's Like To Work With Martin Scorsese, According To Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield has worked with some big names in his career, but in 2016, he was directed by a film legend. Garfield starred alongside Adam Driver in the Academy Award-nominated Martin Scorsese film "Silence," about two 17th century Jesuit priests in Japan. That would likely make most actors very nervous. Garfield recently joined Marc Maron for an episode of his podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" (via IndieWire), where he spoke about what it was like to actually get to work with Scorsese.

He had all the normal reactions to doing a film with someone of this caliber, saying, "You go in with everything you imagine you would go in with: total excitement, trepidation, pinching yourself, total awareness of how lucky you are that you are one of the handful of people who have gotten to work with the American master of cinema."

Working with Scorsese saw Garfield joining the likes of Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Willem Dafoe, Liam Neeson, and Emily Mortimer. No pressure, right? He also spoke about what Scorsese is like as a person, and it's a delightful description.