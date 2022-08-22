Orphan: First Kill Notches A $1.6 Million Opening Weekend In Limited Release

After a 13-year gap between films, the prequel to Jaume Collet-Serra's hit 2009 killer kid(?) movie "Orphan" debuted on Paramount+ alongside a limited theatrical release this weekend, with "Orphan: First Kill" proving audiences can't get enough of Esther. William Brent Bell of "The Boy," "Stay Alive," and "Separation" fame is in the director's chair this time around, with "Orphan" star Isabelle Fuhrman returning to play the titular role, despite the fact she's now well into her 20s. Even with the day-and-date release, "Orphan: First Kill" managed to bring home $1.6 million in its opening weekend, while playing in only 498 theaters across the country.

For comparison, the Idris Elba starring "Beast" opened in 3,743 theaters. Our friends over at Bloody-Digusting put together some quick math, which shows that "Orphan: First Kill" averaged $3,363 per theater, while "Beast" pulled in $3,091 per theater on average. Of course, this isn't a guarantee that "Orphan: First Kill” would have pulled similar numbers had the distributors chosen a wide-release plan instead of the day-and-date release with Paramount+, but it's a testament to the power of horror that the sequel pulled off such a solid theatrical performance when people had the option to simply watch it at home. The film's success is due in large part to the curiosity of seeing Fuhrman return to a role she played as a child, as well as the jaw-dropping twist that makes the first "Orphan" reveal seem tame.