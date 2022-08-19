We Won't See Jesse Pinkman Again After Better Call Saul, According To Aaron Paul

With "Better Call Saul" serving as a prequel series, it was a shock for Paul when he learned that show creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould wanted to bring him back for the final season. "Honestly, I did not expect a call to join 'Better Call Saul,'" he said. "I'm such a huge fan of the show, but I didn't see how they were going to do it." As he told THR, Paul was a huge fan of the series but was a half-season behind when he was asked to appear, which meant he had no idea how they were going to fit Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse into the fold. "But from the moment they called me, I said, 'Yeah, they figured it out, they knew how to do it.'"

Despite the prequel appearance putting Pinkman just before his 21st birthday, the team behind "Better Call Saul" chose not to digitally de-age Paul, and instead just let this 40+-year-old man play younger. "There's always going to be people who poke at something," he said. "Obviously, I've aged; we've all aged, but it's fun, so let that go." Paul said that playing Pinkman was "the time of his life back then" and declared that it was just as fun the second time around. "Pinkman was without a care in the world at that time, especially when you compare it to what lies ahead in his very near future," he said. "So it was a beautiful challenge."

Farewell, Jesse Pinkman. This Gatorade's for you, b****.