Superhero Bits: She-Hulk Funko POP! Figures, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Poster & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
The "No Way Home" suit can now be part of "Spider-Man" on PC.
-
"She-Hulk" gets some Funko POP! figures.
-
A behind the scenes look at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
-
The crew poster for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse."
-
All that and more!
DC Comics announces the New Golden Age for its classic heroes
DC Comics is getting ready to resurrect the heroes from the Golden Age in a pretty interesting way; by bringing them into the future. The publisher has announced "The Golden Age" #1, which is set to hit shelves on November 8, 2022. The tale takes place in the aftermath of "Flashpoint Beyond," which will bring the heroes and villains of the 30s and 40s to the far future. Geoff Johns is writing the one shot which will pave the way for two additional new books, "Justice Society of America" and "Stargirl: The Lost Children." Johns had this to say about it:
"I'm happy to be writing these two titles, each one of them focused on celebrating and expanding the history (and far future) of heroism in the DC Universe, exploring unseen heroes, villains and adventures alongside the ones we all know and love. Our goal is to delve into the neglected corners of DC with this new group of titles, from the JSA to the Legion, and all those who operate between. It's the story of where superheroes came from, where they're going and why they're always needed."
Those books are scheduled to arrive in November as well. Full details on all three books, as well as preview art, can be found by clicking here.
Check out highlights from the She-Hulk red carpet
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is now streaming on Disney+, but the premiere for the series took place recently, with all of the stars from both in front of and behind the camera walking the red carpet. Marvel compiled a video collecting some of the best moments from the various interviews on the red carpet for your viewing pleasure.
Kevin Feige made the Multiverse of Madness filmmakers watch this What If...? episode
Marvel's "What If...?" director Bryan Andrews recently sat down with the folks at Deadline to discuss the hit animated series. More specifically, the "What If...Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands" episode. During the interview, the filmmaker revealed that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige actually made the crew behind "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" watch that particular episode because he thought so highly of it:
"Another reason is that Benedict Cumberbatch did an amazing job playing evil Doctor Strange, and that was long before Multiverse of Madness was really getting started. They had kernels of ideas, so Kevin had them watch our stuff and was like, 'You guys better watch out, cause this s***'s good.' And they came out of that meeting just going like, 'Oh my God, what are we gonna do for a movie?' [Laughs] I think they borrowed a lot from what we were trying to do in that episode, which is crazy."
Indeed, shades of that episode did creep into director Sam Raimi's sequel. This also goes to show that Feige isn't just sitting on his hands and letting other people make decisions. He is truly involved in this universe's evolution.
Chris Miller reveals a poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Here is a fun little poster made for the Across the Spider-Verse crew. pic.twitter.com/ERcEsFDxnn— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) August 19, 2022
Producer Chris Miller took to Twitter to offer fans a little peek at "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)," The sequel to "Into the Spider-Verse" is set to arrive next year and, as we can see, the crew got a pretty nifty poster that features Miles Morales duking it out with Spider-Man 2099, who will be voiced by none other than Oscar Isaac. This isn't technically an official poster, but it certainly could pass for one. It should help tide everyone over until a new trailer arrives.
James Wan shares how Black Manta's dialogue is recorded for Aquaman
Director James Wan is currently neck-deep in post-production on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the sequel to 2018's smash hit "Aquaman." Black Manta will be returning to give Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry a hard time and, once again, he will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Wan recently took to Instagram to show us how the sausage is made. In this case, that involves the actor using a garbage can to achieve the effect of him sounding like he's wearing a gigantic helmet. Big-budget movie, low-tech solution.
Tickets go on sale for the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release next week
THIS JUST IN: Fandango can exclusively reveal that the re-release of #SpiderManNoWayHome will feature 11 minutes of new footage when it arrives in theaters on September 2. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday. What an AMAZING way to end your summer! pic.twitter.com/zs70EqQJqi— Fandango (@Fandango) August 19, 2022
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be making its way back to theaters next month with the "More Fun Stuff Version" containing a full 11 minutes worth of additional footage. This is, undoubtedly, an attempt by Sony to help get the film over the $2 billion mark at the global box office. In any event, those who are interested in seeing the movie on the big screen with some new footage will have the chance to buy tickets beginning August 23, as has been revealed by the folks at Fandango. It probably won't be a madhouse like it was seeing the movie for the first time last December, but worth noting for people who are hoping to see the new scenes on opening weekend.
The first She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko POP! figures are here
The folks at Marvel have once again teamed up with Funko for a new line of POP! figures inspired by "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." The first wave includes Jennifer Walters, Nikki Ramos, and Hulk. The figures are all currently listed on the company's website and are retailing for $12. Those interested in pre-ordering one (or all three) can do so by clicking here.
Someone made the No Way Home suit for Marvel's Spider-Man on PC
Lastly, modders have been going absolutely crazy ever since "Marvel's Spider-Man" hit PC last week. Sure, the game is now available to just about anyone with a decent computer (or Steam Deck), but it also means that mods such as the one above can make the game feel entirely new again. Case in point, a modder going by the name of Andrei867 recently crafted a mod that makes the game's version of Spider-Man look just like Tom Holland's version from the end of "No Way Home." The video above from YouTuber Caboose shows the suit in action, and it looks rather impressive. The mod is available to download for those who are interested over at Nexus Mods.