Superhero Bits: She-Hulk Funko POP! Figures, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Poster & More

DC Comics is getting ready to resurrect the heroes from the Golden Age in a pretty interesting way; by bringing them into the future. The publisher has announced "The Golden Age" #1, which is set to hit shelves on November 8, 2022. The tale takes place in the aftermath of "Flashpoint Beyond," which will bring the heroes and villains of the 30s and 40s to the far future. Geoff Johns is writing the one shot which will pave the way for two additional new books, "Justice Society of America" and "Stargirl: The Lost Children." Johns had this to say about it:

"I'm happy to be writing these two titles, each one of them focused on celebrating and expanding the history (and far future) of heroism in the DC Universe, exploring unseen heroes, villains and adventures alongside the ones we all know and love. Our goal is to delve into the neglected corners of DC with this new group of titles, from the JSA to the Legion, and all those who operate between. It's the story of where superheroes came from, where they're going and why they're always needed."

Those books are scheduled to arrive in November as well. Full details on all three books, as well as preview art, can be found by clicking here.