Tatiana Maslany Calls An Upcoming She-Hulk Cameo The 'Greatest Moment' Of Her Life
A new hero has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, thanks to the latest Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Tatiana Maslany, who audiences likely know from her work on the Emmy-winning "Orphan Black," has stepped in to bring the classic character to life. The show is currently in its earliest stages but, if Maslany is to be believed, the best is yet to come. At least for her anyway.
The actress recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the live-action MCU series and, at one point, the subject of a post-credits scene that is attached to the show's third episode came up. The outlet jokingly asked if Maslany had banned Marvel Studios from releasing behind-the-scenes footage from the scene in question. Maslany then revealed that she went the other way with it.
"No, I want that out! I really want everyone to see it because it was the greatest day of my life. It was the greatest moment of my life."
The greatest moment of her life? That is a bold statement for anyone to make, especially someone who is currently smack dab in the middle of the Marvel universe. So that begs the question, what is going on in this scene that makes the moment so great?
Who can it be?
THR got a little more information from Maslany about it that didn't venture into spoiler territory, but did give us some more clues. The actress was asked if she would be okay with the footage coming out even though she was in a motion capture suite, given that She-Hulk is being brought to life through CGI. Maslany did not mince words:
"Especially in the mo-cap suit! There's no way I'm going to feel cool if I'm opposite the most beautiful cool person on the planet. There's just no way. So if I can look like a little kid dancing in pajamas, that's fine with me. As long as I get to dance with her, I'm happy."
Now that leaves some room for speculation. We know that the show is going to have several cameos and references to the wider MCU, but who can Maslany be referring to here? We know it's a "her" who is also apparently really beautiful and cool. Given the sheer number of beautiful and cool people now connected to this universe between the movies and TV shows, that, unfortunately, doesn't narrow it down a ton. It also really comes down to one's personal view and beauty and coolness. In any event, it looks like this could be a fun little moment for Marvel fans. Or, if nothing else, something Maslany can take away from the experience to cherish forever.
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" returns with new episodes Thursdays on Disney+.