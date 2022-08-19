Tatiana Maslany Calls An Upcoming She-Hulk Cameo The 'Greatest Moment' Of Her Life

A new hero has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, thanks to the latest Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Tatiana Maslany, who audiences likely know from her work on the Emmy-winning "Orphan Black," has stepped in to bring the classic character to life. The show is currently in its earliest stages but, if Maslany is to be believed, the best is yet to come. At least for her anyway.

The actress recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the live-action MCU series and, at one point, the subject of a post-credits scene that is attached to the show's third episode came up. The outlet jokingly asked if Maslany had banned Marvel Studios from releasing behind-the-scenes footage from the scene in question. Maslany then revealed that she went the other way with it.

"No, I want that out! I really want everyone to see it because it was the greatest day of my life. It was the greatest moment of my life."

The greatest moment of her life? That is a bold statement for anyone to make, especially someone who is currently smack dab in the middle of the Marvel universe. So that begs the question, what is going on in this scene that makes the moment so great?