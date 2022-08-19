Idris Elba's Daughter Didn't Land Beast Because 'Their Chemistry Wasn't Right'

There are countless creative and business-related factors that go into the casting of actors in major motion pictures, much of which boils down to one straightforward but extremely important concept: chemistry. Talent, good looks, and all the charisma in the world can only go so far if one simply doesn't possess those certain intangibles that make sparks fly with co-stars and cause viewers to instantly buy in the relationship and story being depicted on-screen. But for Idris Elba and his real-life daughter, the casting process for "Beast" ended up revealing the awkward reality that actual father/daughter relationships have no bearing on fictional ones.

Other than the obvious draw of pitting a movie star like Elba against killer lions in the South African wild, the part of the role that the actor really sunk his teeth into was the idea of playing a father attempting to reconnect with his daughters following the recent death of his wife and their mother. While the roles of those two daughters went to established young actors in Iyana Halley ("The Hate U Give," "This is Us") and Leah Sava Jeffries ("Rel," "Empire"), Elba revealed in a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast (via Insider) that his actual daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned to play the role of his character's older daughter Meredith. Why didn't she get the art? Believe it or not, the younger Elba ultimately lost out due to a lack of chemistry with her father.

Idris Elba humorously explained:

"Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role. She wants to be an actress and she auditioned. And it came down to chemistry in the end ... she was great, but the relationship in the film and my relationship between my daughter, the chemistry wasn't right for film, weirdly enough. My daughter didn't talk to me for about three weeks."