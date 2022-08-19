Star Wars Bits: The Book Of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Star Wars: Visions, Darth Vader, Light & Magic, And More!
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- "The Book of Boba Fett" Season 2
- Favreau & Filoni on The Mandoverse
- "Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2
- Marvel's Upcoming "Star Wars" Comics
- And More!
The Book of Boba Fett Season 2
There are rumors swirling about a second season of "The Book of Boba Fett." Scooper Daniel Richtman aka @DanielRPK recently revealed via his Patreon that Season 2 is currently in development. Given the show's impressive viewership numbers, and the popularity of the character, this seems like a no-brainer.
As Star Wars News Net points out, actress Ming-Na Wen, who plays bounty hunter Fennec Shand in the series, is hopeful for a second season as well. At Fan Expo Boston, Wen was asked about what's next for her and had this to say:
"Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope! ... I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they'll be announcing that soon."
Check out the video of her response below:
A second season of The Book of Boba Fett? @MingNa and #StarWars fans @FANEXPOBoston certainly hope so!#FennecShand #BookofBobaFett #TheMandalorian #FanexpoBoston @DisInsiderPods @TheDisInsider pic.twitter.com/MfkkBRmW32
— Obish-Wan (@jmbishopjr) August 13, 2022
If Richtman is right, we could hear an announcement about "The Book of Boba Fett" Season 2 during Disney+ Day or at D23 Expo.
Favreau & Filoni on the Mandoverse
Speaking of the Mandoverse, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau sat down with Entertainment Weekly during Star Wars Celebration to discuss how they are expanding the legacy of 'Star Wars' with upcoming shows like "The Mandalorian" Season 3 and "Ahsoka."
"We love seeing the development of all these series, you know? From the new show we're doing with Jon Watts, 'Skeleton Crew,' but when you look at 'Andor,' you look at 'Obi-Wan,' you look at 'Mando', you look at 'Boba...' They all do have a different feeling and a different tone, and I think that's remarkable and really speaks to the serialized nature of 'Star Wars' and how it can be a very flexible galaxy."
#StarWars series producers @Jon_Favreau and @dave_filoni dig into the "rich fabric" that ties #TheMandalorian, #Ashoka, and more together. pic.twitter.com/NKfRQuWYNC
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 15, 2022
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2
Deadline recently interviewed "Star Wars: Visions" executive producer James Waugh about volume two of the animated anthology series and the shift from anime to different flavors of animation:
"Volume two is sort of a global tour of some of the most interesting animation studios on a global level. We have studios from South Africa, Chile, England, Ireland, France, India... and the guiding light there was that we wanted their storytelling to be a reflection of what 'Star Wars' meant in their culture, but also a reflection of the myths and stories that could only come out of their cultural context. Spring next year is currently where we're targeting and I think it's an absolutely beautiful anthology."
Marvel's upcoming Star Wars comics
In Marvel's "Star Wars: Darth Vader" #26, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Rahzzah, the Dark Lord of the Sith gets behind the controls of a podracer and confronts his arch-nemesis, sand.
Also, in "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra" #26, written by Alyssa Wong and illustrated by Minkyu Jung, with a cover by W. Scott Forbes, our favorite rogue archaeologist — still possessed by the Spark Eternal — pays a visit to Madelin Sun, Crimson Dawn's Archivist.
Check out StarWars.com for an exclusive preview of both issues, which arrive August 24 and are available for pre-order now on ComiXology.
Christopher Sean Interview
Star Wars Explained sat down with actor Christopher Sean to discuss his experience working on "Star Wars: Resistance," "Star Wars: Visions," and so much more.
Live Action Light & Magic
Ralph and James at Live Action Star Wars are doing a weekly review series of "Light & Magic," the six-part docuseries about Industrial Light & Magic, directed by Lawrence Kasdan. Check out their thoughts on Part 4, "I Think I Found my People," above.
What's in the box!?
Andy at Holochronicles bought a collection of vintage 'Star Wars' toys recently — let's look at what's inside the box!
Jumbo Sy Snootles
Mighty Jabba's Collection used a 3D printer to create a jumbo version of the vintage Kenner Sy Snootles action figure.
Repainting Boba Fett
Landspeeder Luke repaints the Black Series Boba Fett from "Star Wars: Droids."
Making Jedi Master Plo Koon
M.M's Prop Shop has an awesome video in which she makes a life-size bust of Jedi Master Plo Koon!
Hot Toys Darth Vader
Justin's Collection has a preview of the Hot Toys Battle Damaged Darth Vader (from "Obi-Wan Kenobi") sixth-scale figure.
This Week! in Star Wars
Finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.
"This week in Star Wars, 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' heads back to select IMAX theaters, Skiff Guard Lando sneaks his way into 'Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes,' and we get our groove on to Gamorrean Girl while we check out some Easter eggs in 'LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation.' Plus, we are back at Skywalker Ranch to chat with some of the legends at Industrial Light & Magic about the spirit of the company seen in 'Light & Magic' streaming now on Disney+."