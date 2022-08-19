Star Wars Bits: The Book Of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Star Wars: Visions, Darth Vader, Light & Magic, And More!

There are rumors swirling about a second season of "The Book of Boba Fett." Scooper Daniel Richtman aka @DanielRPK recently revealed via his Patreon that Season 2 is currently in development. Given the show's impressive viewership numbers, and the popularity of the character, this seems like a no-brainer.

As Star Wars News Net points out, actress Ming-Na Wen, who plays bounty hunter Fennec Shand in the series, is hopeful for a second season as well. At Fan Expo Boston, Wen was asked about what's next for her and had this to say:

"Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope! ... I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they'll be announcing that soon."

Check out the video of her response below:

If Richtman is right, we could hear an announcement about "The Book of Boba Fett" Season 2 during Disney+ Day or at D23 Expo.