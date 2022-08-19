A Secret Bonus Episode Of The Sandman Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Fans of "The Sandman" won't have to wait long for another entry in the series. That's because Netflix has quietly added a new bonus episode of the series as a tease for its all-but-confirmed second season. This episode combines two standalone stories from the "Dream Country" arc from the original "Sandman" comics, "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope," and they have just as impressive of a creative team as the mainline series.

"A Dream of a Thousand Cats," directed by "Undone" director Hisko Hulsing, is animated using 2D techniques and the implementation of real oil paintings of each frame. In a statement sent to /Film, Hulsing described this animation process as "mesmerizing and hypnotic," resulting in "a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time." Among its voice cast are Sandra Oh, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, James McAvoy, and Neil Gaiman himself.

On the other hand, "Calliope" is presented in live-action like the rest of the series. Louise Hooper, who directed the final episode of the season entitled "Lost Hearts," will be directing the segment, and also sees the return of the Three (Nina Wadia, Souad Faress, and Dinita Gohil). Tom Sturridge reprises his role as Dream in both segments.