A Secret Bonus Episode Of The Sandman Is Now Streaming On Netflix
Fans of "The Sandman" won't have to wait long for another entry in the series. That's because Netflix has quietly added a new bonus episode of the series as a tease for its all-but-confirmed second season. This episode combines two standalone stories from the "Dream Country" arc from the original "Sandman" comics, "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope," and they have just as impressive of a creative team as the mainline series.
"A Dream of a Thousand Cats," directed by "Undone" director Hisko Hulsing, is animated using 2D techniques and the implementation of real oil paintings of each frame. In a statement sent to /Film, Hulsing described this animation process as "mesmerizing and hypnotic," resulting in "a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time." Among its voice cast are Sandra Oh, Michael Sheen, David Tennant, James McAvoy, and Neil Gaiman himself.
On the other hand, "Calliope" is presented in live-action like the rest of the series. Louise Hooper, who directed the final episode of the season entitled "Lost Hearts," will be directing the segment, and also sees the return of the Three (Nina Wadia, Souad Faress, and Dinita Gohil). Tom Sturridge reprises his role as Dream in both segments.
Why this episode matters moving forward
When compared to the other arcs in the mainline "Sandman" comic series, "Dream Country" is a bit of a misnomer. Instead of telling a somewhat cohesive plot, each issue of the arc is its own self-contained story, although elements of these stories do appear in later arcs. This makes "Dream Country" the perfect arc to adapt for an episode like this one. It can satisfy fans as they wait for further news while also being easy to follow for anyone who hasn't watched the series or read the comics. After all, the lore of "The Sandman" isn't exactly the easiest to follow.
The release of this episode also proves that Netflix is committed to exploring "The Sandman" far beyond this one season. The show has been a huge success in both commercial reception and ratings for its detailed story and production values, so it's no wonder that they are looking to continue it. However, this move could also symbolize the streamer's intention to make it a marquee title like "Stranger Things." If this is the case, then we can expect a lot more regarding "The Sandman" in the future.
All eleven episodes of "The Sandman" are now streaming on Netflix.