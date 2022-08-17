Here's Why The Dreaming In The Sandman Sounds So Otherworldly

The visual language of movies is a widely researched aspect of filmmaking and is often the most discussed aspect of films among audiences. Modern audiences have a refined understanding of the language of moving images, and speak it fluently. The use of cuts, fades, two shots, close-ups, long takes, etc., all have an effect on the way audiences understand and interpret movies and shows, and the ability to use them to flawlessly communicate a message or theme is what makes someone a good filmmaker.

The ability to speak the visual language of film is just as crucial for viewers, who have to take moving images and interpret them in a way that culminates in a story. The interpretation of moving images comes second nature to modern audiences, who grew up watching TV and movies so much that analyzing them has become second nature. Along with the ability to analyze, interpret, and understand moving images, today's audiences have a refined ear for storytelling.

Filmmaking is generally classified as a visual art, and many would find that to be an accurate description for it, but sound has always been an important aspect of film. In the earliest stages of the art form, back in the silent film days, scores were written and performed by full orchestras as part of the movie's showing. Back then, music was used to make silent films more captivating, and to drown out the incessant clicking of the projector. To fully understand and relate to moving images, audiences' ears have always partnered with their eyes, and "The Sandman" offers yet another opportunity for this.