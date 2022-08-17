Jurassic World Dominion's Biggest Challenge For Its Chase Sequence Had Nothing To Do With Dinosaurs

The "Jurassic Park" films have been a consistent showcase of how practical and digital effects can work together in perfect harmony to transport audiences into the fantastical worlds of living dinosaurs. The first film was a groundbreaking demonstration of dinosaurs walking, roaring, and wreaking havoc across Isla Nublar, but five movies later, the dinosaur action has been kicked up a few notches. "Jurassic Park III" has a talking raptor hallucination, the Indoraptor stalks a girl like a got dang serial killer in "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," the Pterosaur attack in "Jurassic World" is one of the most violent moments of the last decade, and now we've got full on chase sequences in the streets of Malta in "Jurassic World Dominion."

Dinosaurs, man. They're running wild!

Bringing these dinos to life is no easy task, and /Film's own Bill Bria was able to chat with "Jurassic World Dominion" VFX supervisor David Vickery to learn just what it takes to turn creatures that have been extinct for millions of years into present day movie marvels. Bria asked Vickery about that specific Malta chase scene, and as it turns out, putting dinosaurs in the scene wasn't even close to being the most difficult part of making it happen. In true "Jurassic Park" style, the bigger problem was man-made. The principal cast of Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, and Chris Pratt never went to Malta, so it was up to the VFX team to not only figure out how to make dinosaurs look real in the streets, but also look like they were chasing people who were never there.