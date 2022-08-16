God's Creatures Trailer: There's A Deep, Festering Darkness Inside The Belly Of Guilt

There is a deep, festering darkness inside the belly of guilt and love — and there is no film that quite sets that tone like the new A24 psychological drama, "God's Creatures." The upcoming movie now has a trailer, and it seems as though A24 is continuing to capitalize on works of ruthless cinema that force us to take hard looks at ourselves, the choices we have made, and the ones we have yet to make.

The film follows Emily Watson as a fishing worker in an Irish village who is faced with the realization that her estranged son (Paul Mescal) has returned to their village, but holds a sinister secret inside him — and for her, the familial bonds and the power of a mother's love will be tested upon his return. "God's Creatures" made its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Director's Fortnight section and earned a standing ovation (I know because I was there, and it was beautifully deserved). According to A24's social media accounts, the movie's tagline is "Loyalty is a tragedy," and if this doesn't sum up what viewers are in for while watching this haunting film, nothing will.