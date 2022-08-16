The Emperor's New Groove Is Getting Some Devilish And Angelic D23 Expo Exclusives From Funko And Loungefly

This Kronk-centric wallet is totally angelic. Loungefly is all about the details with this piece, including a "shiny gold enamel harp rivet secures your heaven-bound essentials" and

"two ethereal wings that move up and down" on the back of the wallet. The carry-all consists of 7 card holder slots and a clear slot for showing off your ID.

Loungefly

Plus, it's made of vegan leather — who doesn't love that? — and sturdy metal hardware "with plenty of snaps and zippers to keep everything in place," according to the brand. And how cute is that Angel and Devil Kronk inside lining? The Angel Kronk wallet from Loungefly will run you $40, but in my opinion, it's too heavenly to pass up.