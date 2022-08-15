Next Saw Film Set For Halloween 2023 Release
Lionsgate seems to think we all want to play a game, because along with twisted Pictures, they have announced a brand new "Saw" movie is in the works. Not only that, but we already know when it will come out and who is directing it.
Kevin Greutert is directing the next installment in the franchise set to come out next year already. The news follows the success of "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," the little movie that could, which pulled $40 million worldwide last year in the middle of a pandemic. The film, directed by Darren Bousman and starring Chris Rock, managed to revive the "Saw" franchise and pushed the franchise revolving around the little Jigsaw puppet with his cute oversized jacket past the billion-dollar mark.
It is unknown where in the timeline this new "Saw" will take place, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures want to reassure fans that "the new film will capture their hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve."
"Saw" franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules likewise reassured fans that they "have been listening to what the fans have been asking for," as they said in a joint statement. What exactly they think audiences have been missing after ten movies is anyone's guess, but I'm willing to bet it involves puzzles and tons of blood.
Which Saw 10 is this?
Though this is technically "Saw 10," it is unclear at this time if this is the same "Saw X" that had been in development since last year. That movie had a script written by Josh Stolberg, who wrote "Spiral" as well as "Jigsaw." If this was that movie, then it is a bit strange that Lionsgate didn't mention Stolberg in the press release, given the success of "Spiral." Maybe the script got extensive rewrites, or maybe there are multiple "Saw" movies in development, or that script was simply dropped.
In any case, we know Kevin Greutert is returning to the franchise after delivering "Saw VI" and "Saw 3D." The former got rather positive reviews for a "Saw" film and was considered the best sequel, at least until that point. Hopefully, the next film is closer to that than "Saw 3D."
The "Saw" franchise helped redefine the horror genre in the '00s, revitalizing splatter horror and also making the term "torture porn" solidify around the franchise. Arguably the biggest legacy of the franchise is that it gave the world James Wan and Leigh Whannell, two film school buddies turned fan-favorite directors of both critically acclaimed, and also cash-printing movies.
"Saw 10" will hack and slash its way to theaters on October 27, 2023.