Next Saw Film Set For Halloween 2023 Release

Lionsgate seems to think we all want to play a game, because along with twisted Pictures, they have announced a brand new "Saw" movie is in the works. Not only that, but we already know when it will come out and who is directing it.

Kevin Greutert is directing the next installment in the franchise set to come out next year already. The news follows the success of "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," the little movie that could, which pulled $40 million worldwide last year in the middle of a pandemic. The film, directed by Darren Bousman and starring Chris Rock, managed to revive the "Saw" franchise and pushed the franchise revolving around the little Jigsaw puppet with his cute oversized jacket past the billion-dollar mark.

It is unknown where in the timeline this new "Saw" will take place, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures want to reassure fans that "the new film will capture their hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve."

"Saw" franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules likewise reassured fans that they "have been listening to what the fans have been asking for," as they said in a joint statement. What exactly they think audiences have been missing after ten movies is anyone's guess, but I'm willing to bet it involves puzzles and tons of blood.