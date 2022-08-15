Why Never Have I Ever Season 4 Will End The Series, According To Its Creators

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix's "Never Have I Ever."

"Never Have I Ever" co-creators Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling understand that it is unrealistic for all the adolescent characters in the show to go to college together. Season 3 of "Never Have I Ever" recently premiered on Netflix, ending with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) choosing to stay in Sherman Oaks for her senior year despite being accepted into a bougie private college. While this decision allows her to stick around her friends and family longer, the showrunners understand that this premise cannot be stretched beyond the fourth season, which happens to be the final one.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Fisher clarified that Devi and the rest of the gang cannot be in high school forever, and it would be inauthentic to have everyone go to the same college. To end the series "on a high note," season 4 of the show will end with everyone finishing their senior year and going their separate ways. Fisher said:

"It's hard when you have a high school show because you can't keep them in high school forever. The cast gets older and older. Then you start having, like, 30-year-olds going to high school and it's hard to take them to college. I think we felt like this is it, this is good. We can tell this tale and end it the way we want to on a high note and really finish out senior year and it will feel satisfying."

This decision makes sense within the show's context, as there is considerable anxiety about going to college, especially for characters like Devi and Ben (Jaren Lewison). By ending season 4 with the characters finishing high school, the show avoids meaninglessly stretching out the narrative or introducing new characters just for the sake of it.