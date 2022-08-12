Chad Stahleski Wants To Make The Ghost Of Tsushima Movie In Japanese, With A Japanese Cast

While speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Stahelski said his goal with "Ghost of Tsushima" is to use an all-Japanese cast and film it in Japanese, although he realizes that's a big ask for the studio. In fact, he says he knows this demand is going to restrict his budget, so he's got to make sure he can still get a sweeping samurai fantasy story told in a way that respects not only the source material but also invokes a little Akira Kurosawa as well with that in mind.

Stahelski is hoping recent subtitled successes like "Parasite" and Netflix's "Squid Game" will be proof enough that modern audiences will go see a movie with subtitles. The director said so far Sony is backing them 100%, so we might actually get to see this come to fruition.

In the video game, you play a samurai named Jin Sakai who defends his home island of Tsushima from a Mongol invasion in the 13th century. So far, "Ghost of Tsushima" is a big hit for Playstation both critically and with audiences, so it was only a matter of time before they tried to launch an adaptation. This is especially true given the game's cinematic feel and influence of the greatest samurai filmmaker to ever live (talkin' about you again, Mr. Kurosawa!) since the earliest days of the game's development. You can even play it in Kurosawa mode.

If Stahelski says Sony is backing this vision, then that means it's already a good ways closer to becoming a reality. Fingers crossed they stay strong.