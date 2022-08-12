The Nope Soundtrack Is Coming On Vinyl, With Some Incredible Artwork

Waxwork Records is continuing their undefeated streak of releasing soundtracks genre fans would sell their first born child to keep on their shelves, this time with a release for Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror spectacle, "Nope." Waxwork is releasing the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Michael Abels in partnership with Back Lot Music.

"Nope" is the third feature film score collaboration of Abels and Peele, following "Us" and "Get Out." In addition to Abels' score, the soundtrack release will also include licensed music featured in the film, including a new version of Corey Hart's classic "Sunglasses at Night (Jean Jacket Mix)," Dionne Warwick's "Walk on By," The Lost Generation's "This is the Lost Generation," Exuma's "Exuma, the Obeah Man," and a never-before-released single by a young Jodie Foster, "La Vie C'est Chouette" from the 1977 film "Moi, Fleur Bleue."

The "Nope" release also contains a stunning heavyweight gatefold record jacket with original art from 15-year-old artist, Ethan Mesa, liner notes from Tyree Boyd-Pates, a 12" x 12" booklet, and the record itself on 180-gram "Cloud and Pennant Banner" colored vinyl.

"Michael is one the most exciting composers working today – he has this amazing ability to create new sounds which was important for this film," Jordan Peele said in the soundtrack announcement. "He's able to play in the familiar and in the unfamiliar at the same time, so that helps give every film its own character, and he has an incredible mastery of so many different music genres."