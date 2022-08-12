The Nope Soundtrack Is Coming On Vinyl, With Some Incredible Artwork
Waxwork Records is continuing their undefeated streak of releasing soundtracks genre fans would sell their first born child to keep on their shelves, this time with a release for Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror spectacle, "Nope." Waxwork is releasing the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Michael Abels in partnership with Back Lot Music.
"Nope" is the third feature film score collaboration of Abels and Peele, following "Us" and "Get Out." In addition to Abels' score, the soundtrack release will also include licensed music featured in the film, including a new version of Corey Hart's classic "Sunglasses at Night (Jean Jacket Mix)," Dionne Warwick's "Walk on By," The Lost Generation's "This is the Lost Generation," Exuma's "Exuma, the Obeah Man," and a never-before-released single by a young Jodie Foster, "La Vie C'est Chouette" from the 1977 film "Moi, Fleur Bleue."
The "Nope" release also contains a stunning heavyweight gatefold record jacket with original art from 15-year-old artist, Ethan Mesa, liner notes from Tyree Boyd-Pates, a 12" x 12" booklet, and the record itself on 180-gram "Cloud and Pennant Banner" colored vinyl.
"Michael is one the most exciting composers working today – he has this amazing ability to create new sounds which was important for this film," Jordan Peele said in the soundtrack announcement. "He's able to play in the familiar and in the unfamiliar at the same time, so that helps give every film its own character, and he has an incredible mastery of so many different music genres."
Yes, the artist is an actual teenager
Given the genre-bending storytelling featured in "Nope," Abels had his work cut out for him when crafting the music. "'Nope' is my most ambitious score to date," Abels said in the announcement. "There are elements from the genres of sci-fi, action, horror, and westerns, but always through the tonal palette of Jordan Peele's unique vision."
Our own Jack Giroux interviewed Abels about the new score, confirming that the sound included "a larger orchestra than [he'd] ever used before," while simultaneously including "a lot of silence in the score because [in] that vast wide open valley, it's important to hear the sound that OJ's hearing when he first understands that there may be something out there."
The most fascinating aspect of the release, however, is that the artwork chosen for the record jacket was designed by a teenager. Artist Ethan Mesa was hand-selected to design the artwork by Jordan Peele himself. Mesa had posted some fanart on social media back in February when the trailer dropped, and it wound up on the radar of Peele, who loved it so much that he offered to buy it. A few months later, Peele and Waxwork made him the offer to design the record, invited him and his guardian to catch the movie before anyone else, and the rest is history.
The "Nope" soundtrack is currently available for pre-order with an expected shipping date sometime in December 2022, pending unexpected supply chain delays or production changes.