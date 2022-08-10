The Brutally Funny Only Murders In The Building Scene Steve Martin Personally Pitched

If "Only Murders in the Building" really is the end of the line for Steve Martin (so far as his acting career goes, mind you), then he'll certainly bow out strong. The thoroughly delightful mystery-comedy series had doubled as a showcase for the multi-hyphenate's many talents as an artist, from his musical skills to his knack for slapstick.

"Only Murders in the Building" takes place in the fictional Arconia, an apartment building in New York City's Upper West Side with a sordid history that belies its opulent exterior. The show follows three of the Arconia's residents — washed-up 1990s TV star Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), overly-ambitious Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and troubled young woman Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) — as they bond over their shared love of true-crime podcasts. When one of their neighbors dies under suspicious circumstances, the unlikely trio take it upon themselves to start a podcast about their subsequent investigation.

As it turns out, their home (like the real-life building that inspired it) is way more susceptible to homicides than the three of them could've ever imagined.

Among the most memorable moments in the show so far is a scene in the season 1 finale, wherein Charles has only just deduced the identity of the killer he and the others have been tracking all season ... but not before they manage to drug him, leaving him in what could best be described as a cartoonishly drunken state. What follows is a genuinely hilarious sequence that proves Martin hasn't lost a step when it comes to physical comedy, even now in his mid-70s.

The best part? It was Martin's idea to do the whole thing himself.