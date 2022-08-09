The Sandman Actor John Cameron Mitchell On Comics, Storytelling, And Breaking The Binary [Spoiler Interview]

Like you said, your character Hal gets to do some singing and dancing, and some of it's in drag. How is it returning to show tunes and drag again, ala "Hedwig and the Angry Inch?"

Yeah. I mean, it's like it's my go-to place. I was always terrified of my feminine side when I was younger, because when you're a boy, being feminine is worse than being a murderer. Then I realized later after my first gig as Hedwig that it was a beautiful and natural part of me. And in fact, probably all of us are non-binary, if we think about it. We have energies that we call male and female at times within us. And if we repress them, I often say, it's like an animal dying in your wall. It can really stink the place up if you don't express yourself. And in small ways — like a straight guy learning to knit is a cartoonish version of that. And doing drag was another one for me. So doing Hedwig had opened up the world to me artistically, sexually, romantically. I suddenly found feminine guys attractive, whereas before I'd been taught to not find that — to find it repulsive, in fact.

And so Hal was a version of me, perhaps, if I hadn't been successful the way I was. He has this regret of giving up his dream, his Broadway dream, and the dream of course is a metaphor that's extended throughout this whole series. And it means many different things. Everyone's like, "Well, what does the Lord of Dreams do?" He's not even sure sometimes. Desire and Despair say, "Well, what is a dream without desire and despair? We come first."

It's a fascinating metaphorical thing that Neil's getting into while not stinting on the action and the Corinthian villain and the whole "how are we going to find the three objects," which remind me of the sacred objects of the Japanese emperor, that was a mirror and a sword and a jewel. It's similar to that, and ultimately not betraying the emotion behind it. I find myself really moved when Constantine's lover dies and Dream gives her a final dream of endless love, which [ultimately] does end. So I think it really succeeds on a lot of levels.