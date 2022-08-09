Day Shift Director J.J. Perry Deserves A Doctorate In Crafting Action Scenes [Interview]

When did you finally decide you wanted to direct a feature film?

So, I've been a second unit director for about 20 years. Do you know what second unit directing is?

You're mostly responsible for shooting the action.

It's pretty much directing all the action in the big action movies for them. Getting the opportunity to direct first-unit was huge. I was super stoked doing what I was doing at the time, like coordinating and second directing. I was making a ton of dough with all my friends, going all over the world. And after we did "John Wick 2," I started to get a lot of scripts.

There were dark scripts about soldiers with PTSD because I was a soldier. "Oh, this would be good for you." I was like, "No." "Oh, you can do another 'John Wick' kind of movie." And I was like, "No, I don't want to do that." As soon as I read "Day Shift," I knew I had to do this movie because I grew up in the '80s with "Big Trouble in Little China," "Lost Boys," "Evil Dead," "Fright Night," the action-comedy-horror genre in no particular order. As soon as I read "Day Shift," I knew I had to do it. I started working on it and just put all my chips on that one. And here we are.

How rare is it for the director, in your experience, to be shooting the action?

No, the second unit always does. There's guys out there that are crushing, like Darren Prescott, Garrett Warren. These are other masters of this craft. I hope soon that they will all get a shot at directing as well.

Another one, [stunt coordinator] Brett Chan, he's fantastic.

There's a brother. He's a good bro of mine. A good bro of mine. If you talk to him, tell him J.J. said what's up.

He's said when directors are wise enough, basically, they let him shoot the action in "Warrior."

So I worked in Hong Kong quite a bit in the early '90s and in the mid-'90s, when it was Hong Kong and then when it went back to China. What happens there, that's why their action movies are — well, action is a star of their movies. When the dialogue stops, the director gets up and leaves and the action director takes the chair. And that's how it goes. And that's kind of how it's gone for the last 10 or 12 years on big budget Hollywood movies with tons of action. They've got a whole separate unit somewhere else, shooting a sequence. And then they go back in the end of the movie and tie it together on a blue screen, whatever little elements on a motion capture stage or whatever.

I will tell you, my friend, that it's infinitely — now that I've done both, directing a big car chase through a city or a big scene, a big, big, huge fight scene where there are 30 people going at it in a room with fire and explosions, is a lot harder than directing a couple of guys talking in a room. Not just the technical part, but also you also are dealing with the risk of somebody getting killed or hurt, as a second unit director. There's an added pressure there that directors, normal directors never feel.

I'm not bagging on directors. Listen, respect, it's a blessing to be able to do this work. But yeah, I think it's much harder to [direct] the action than it is to [direct] the acting. I don't have any experience working with bad actors. So maybe when you have bad actors, it's very difficult, but I was very blessed to have amazing talent in "Day Shift."

When you were casting, was it important to cast actors you knew you wouldn't have to cut away from during action scenes?

I've worked with Jamie before. He's an amazing athlete. I've watched him do 42 pull-ups when he has a pull-up bar. He did 98%, the only thing he didn't do is, he didn't get wrecked. We didn't pull him into the floor, on a ratchet. But yeah, Dave Franco, too, Snoop, it was important to me we had willing accomplices.

I didn't need any stars or divas. I mean, they're all movie stars, but they were all super cool. They were all partners in crime. Everybody gave it all up. Carla, Megan, Natasha, also — everyone trained. We ran a little bootcamp. It was bada**. As soon as we saw how good they were, it influenced the way that I captured it.

Whenever you're doing an action scene, you look around a location and say, "All right, what would be the worst possible thing that could happen in this location?" In the house attack sequence with Scott Adkins, you get to go wild in that regard. How was it putting together that sequence?

So, I have this amazing stunt team that I work with. We go around the world, do these movies, stunt coordinating and second unit directing and these amazing — Justin Yu, Mike Lehr, Troy Robinson, Allegra, just this whole team of animals, all the way back to "John Wick 2." It's been seven years I've been on the road with them. I've had the same team, and we call it "the doomsday scenario." In other words, when we go in immediately, they start looking for rusty nails. In the chair that I'm sitting in, flip it upside down, you've got four legs standing up. You want to throw them on that. And then, it's always the worst case scenario. And then I had Greg Barry, my production designer, who's a dear friend of mine, I've worked with him for years. That's the benefit of being in this business so long: You learn and you work with all these amazing people.

When it was time for me to pull my team together, I just pulled some of the coolest people and some of the best people I knew. A lot of times when you're making a movie, there's 20 departments and they kind of interface. But in my movie, I made sure we were all were moving as one cohesive unit. Because at the end of the day, I knew which direction we were going to look. If I'm not going to turn around, we don't have to light over there, you know what I mean? We're going to look this way. Also, in the house that we built, one of the walls [was moveable] — you don't see in one of the fights, in the middle of a fight, we pull a wall and we put it back, because the camera wraps around. There was a lot of intricacies in there that we did, that were built into the preparation of the movie. There was a great collaboration between all of my departments to make all of these action scenes work.