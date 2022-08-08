Darren Star Doesn't See Uncoupled As A Story 'About Gay Characters'

The state of LGBTQ+ representation in media is a bit strange. Sure, there are more movies and television shows with LGBTQ+ characters than ever before, but the complexity of these characters is debatable depending on who you ask. Despite some outliers, LGBTQ+ characters being promoted strictly based on their sexuality and not on other aspects of their personality is a phenomenon that hasn't quite ended amidst the ongoing push for media inclusion.

This is something that Darren Star, whose newest show "Uncoupled" premiered on Netflix this past July, wants to change. The creator and executive producer of the Neil Patrick Harris vehicle, who also brought "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Sex and the City" to television screens, recently spoke to GQ about the show and the importance of showcasing genuine and realistic stories about LGBTQ+ people.

"To me, this show is about characters who happen to be gay, who are living a very universal experience," he told the outlet. "Anybody can find himself in the life of Michael (Harris) and what he's going through. It happens to be told through the point of view of a gay man who breaks up."