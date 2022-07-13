Uncoupled Trailer: Neil Patrick Harris Suits Up To Search For Love In NYC

Unfortunately, "Michael in NYC" doesn't have the same ring to it, but other than that — this is my "Emily in Paris." Who needs fashion shows and baguettes when you can have brownstones and nightclubs! Relearning the joys of single life means that Michael is struggling with Grindr, turning down throuple offers, and at one point, tumbling down a mountain. But on the bright side, we also see Michael comforted by his close-knit friend group, who keep him tethered to the ground even in the middle of his soul-crushing heartbreak. With them standing by his side and all of New York to explore, Michael will surely come out on top ... eventually.

If the premise of "Uncoupled" feels familiar, then maybe this isn't your first time watching a single person search for love in a big city. That would make sense — after all, the series comes from co-creators Jeffrey Richman ("Modern Family") and Darren Starr, who has tread this ground before as the creator of both "Sex and the City," and "Emily in Paris." His latest series radiates very similar vibes, but also offers something new to celebrate: "Sex and the City" was praised for giving its adult women room to explore their sexuality and dispelling the fantasy of being married by their 30s. Now, "Uncoupled" is here to put a spotlight on the dating life of a gay man in his 40's.

"Uncoupled" arrives to Netflix on July 29, 2022 and you can check out the official synopsis below.

Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris) seems to have it all figured out. He's a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins). But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.