Brett Goldstein Reveals His Most Hilarious Ted Lasso Fan Interaction

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Goldstein discussed a particularly memorable interaction he had with a fan after "Ted Lasso" became a surprise breakout hit. At this stage, the actor is being recognized as the man behind Roy Kent. However, in this case, the fan in question was more convinced that Goldstein was a pathway to mind-altering substances.

"The best interaction I've had is, we were in a different country and I was with Phil Dunster who plays Jamie and this American guy with his girlfriend came up to me and went, 'Hey man, you know where I can get some drugs?' And before I was recognized for being Roy Kent, I used to always get asked for drugs because I look like I'm the guy you go to for drugs. And he went, 'Can you sell me drugs?' And then he stopped and he went, 'Man, you look like Roy Kent. Anyway, where can I get drugs?' [Laughs] Then he walked past Phil and he went, 'You look like Jamie Tartt!' Then he walked back to his girlfriend and said, "These two drug dealers look like Roy and Jamie." That was my favorite."

Not to make light of casual drug use or anything but at least Goldstein seems to have a sense of humor about that. What's more, it's remarkable that this individual was actually familiar with the show and the actors and yet, still thought they might just be a pathway to drugs who look like Roy and Jamie. Amazing stuff.