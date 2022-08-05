John Leguizamo Slams James Franco's Casting As Fidel Castro: 'How Is This Still Going On?'

In some very odd casting news, Deadline reports that James Franco ("The Disaster Artist"), who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women back in 2018, has been cast in the independent film "Alina of Cuba." You'd think that would be enough to raise eyebrows, but there's more. The role Franco is playing is that of Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro. The news was confirmed by Variety, who also bring news of the backlash from fellow actor John Leguizamo ("Encanto," "Moulin Rouge").

Leguizamo spoke out on Instagram against the casting, saying:

"How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott! This F'd up! Plus seriously difficult story to tell without aggrandizement which would b wrong! I don't got a prob with Franco but he ain't Latino!"

"Alina of Cuba" is directed by Miguel Bardem, from a script written by José Rivera and Nilo Cruz. It's the story of Alina Fernández, Castro's illegitimate daughter (played by Ana Villafañe), who was a critic of the Castro regime, and left Cuba for Spain in 1993. The real Alina Fernández is, according to Deadline, an on-set creative and a consultant for the story.

Deadline posted a quote from lead creative producer John Martinez O'Felan, who explained that casting Franco was all about how much he looks like the dictator, and it's quite the justification.