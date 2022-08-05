The Bodies Bodies Bodies Cast Bonded Over Some Mutual Pain

It's pretty obvious that "Bodies Bodies Bodies," which recently began a limited release run, was a labor-intensive film. After all, our main cast of characters does find themselves fighting for their lives in pretty comical ways, not to mention the titular game they play can get pretty aggressive.

This aggressiveness is something that the cast of the film seemed to relish in, at least according to stars Lee Pace and Rachel Sennott. The two recently gave an interview with Entertainment Weekly, recalling memories of the production preserved through behind-the-scenes Polaroids. When breaking down one photo of them with costars Chase Sui Wonders and Pete Davidson, it was revealed that they had a bit of fun with one of the game's bizarre rules. "One of the customs this group of friends [do] is to take a shot and hit your neighbor in the face," Pace explained.

This scene, in particular, served as a strange first for Sennott, who shot to recognition in 2020's "Shiva Baby." The actress elaborated on the odd bonding experience. "We actually all slapped each other once, because we wanted to feel what it felt like," she said. "And I've never been slapped in the face before. It was electrifying!"