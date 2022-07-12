Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer: A Party Game Goes Horribly Wrong

Classic horror movie tropes involve a group of friends traveling together to an isolated place with the intention of having a gala time, but things go awry soon, leaving bodies in the wake. While Halina Reijn's "Bodies Bodies Bodies" follows this basic plot structure, the film's trailer hints that it is not your run-of-the-mill horror movie.

A black comedy wrapped around a whodunit murder mystery, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" seems like a lot of fun, as it involves a seemingly-innocent party game that soon goes south when actual murders start taking place.

The premise of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" starts off pretty simple: a group of seven friends is having a house party in an isolated mansion during a hurricane, and the group is fairly comfortable with one another, as they happen to be childhood friends. There's an obvious element of trust between them, although newcomer Bee (Maria Bakalova) feels a little awkward amidst the tight-knitted group. Uncomfortable revelations and surprise twists ensue.

Check out the brand new trailer for A24's "Bodies Bodies Bodies" below.