Bodies Bodies Bodies Trailer: A Party Game Goes Horribly Wrong
Classic horror movie tropes involve a group of friends traveling together to an isolated place with the intention of having a gala time, but things go awry soon, leaving bodies in the wake. While Halina Reijn's "Bodies Bodies Bodies" follows this basic plot structure, the film's trailer hints that it is not your run-of-the-mill horror movie.
A black comedy wrapped around a whodunit murder mystery, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" seems like a lot of fun, as it involves a seemingly-innocent party game that soon goes south when actual murders start taking place.
The premise of "Bodies Bodies Bodies" starts off pretty simple: a group of seven friends is having a house party in an isolated mansion during a hurricane, and the group is fairly comfortable with one another, as they happen to be childhood friends. There's an obvious element of trust between them, although newcomer Bee (Maria Bakalova) feels a little awkward amidst the tight-knitted group. Uncomfortable revelations and surprise twists ensue.
Check out the brand new trailer for A24's "Bodies Bodies Bodies" below.
Do you wanna play a game?
The gang seems to be having fun until they decide to play a murder roleplay party game named — you guessed it right — "Bodies Bodies Bodies," which involves one of the guests assuming the role of the "murderer" and hunting down the others in the dark. The game takes a murky turn, fracturing bonds and friendships along the way, even more so when one of the young adults actually ends up dead.
There's a sense of urgency that grips the group soon, for obvious reasons — they're trapped inside the mansion due to a hurricane waging outside, and they have a murderer in the midst. Apart from Bakalova, the cast for "Bodies Bodies Bodies," includes Amandla Stenberg, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson. It is pretty hilarious to see Davidson play obscene house guest David, who is automatically deemed prime suspect, as he is the one hosting the party.
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is based on a screenplay by Kristen Riupenian, and the film is being produced by Lara Costa-Calzado, Tatiana Bears, David Hinojosa, and Ali Herting. Here's a look at the official synopsis:
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is scheduled to be released on August 5, 2022.