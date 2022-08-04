Prey Star Dane DiLiegro Wants To Play This Horror Icon Now That He's Played The Predator

Dan Trachtenberg's "Prey," the seventh film in the "Predator" film series (if one includes the "Alien vs. Predator" movies), is hitting Hulu on August 5. In the film, a tribe of Comanche people in the year 1719 find themselves facing off against an enormous, sometimes invisible alien game hunter from beyond the stars. The unnamed hunter is equipped with wicked wrist blades and high-tech, laser-based killing equipment, allowing it to murder and skin its prey with ruthless efficiency. The early parts of the film find the predator seeking Earth's most dangerous game, species by species. It kills a snake, a wolf, and a bear before it settles on Naru (Amber Midthunder) as his true target ... but not without her building up her exemplary tomahawk-throwing skills in defense.

The monster in "Prey" is portrayed by the 6'9" basketball player Dane DiLiegro, who has made a handy career off the court by playing monsters and creatures in various TV shows in movies. DiLiegro played Muscle Monster in the Korean TV series "Sweet Home," and a towering zombie on "The Walking Dead." He played Ba'al on "American Horror Story" and an antlered fantasy villain on the Disney+ series "The Quest."

In "Prey," wearing an outsize monster head and a rubberized physique, the already imposing DiLiegro looks even larger than he really is, making the monster appear to be upwards of nine feet tall. It's a good, scary monster performance.

Now, having played a popular movie monster that originated in the 1980s, Diliegro is already looking forward to the next step in his career, and he wants to stick with another big screen terror. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Diliegro revealed that he would love to play Jason Voorhees.