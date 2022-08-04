You Can Blame South Park For Beavis And Butt-Head Not Getting A Musical Episode

Today is a beautiful day: the "Beavis and Butt-Head" revival is now streaming on Paramount+. The animated series about the misadventures of two of the world's stupidest high-schoolers comes after the streaming service released "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe," a feature-length film that explained how the boys made it to 2022 without aging a bit. (It involves space travel and wormholes... huh huh... holes.) Now the boys are back, and just as boneheaded as ever, and that means that creator Mike Judge had to come up with some fun new trouble for the duo to get into.

One thing fans won't see these 2-D doofuses do is sing, however, and there's one very good reason: "South Park." That's right, the other cartoon about foul-mouthed, immature boys already did the musical thing in their 1999 movie, "South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut," and Judge wasn't about to try to top the musical madness of that movie.

Judge shared his excitement about the series release with The Hollywood Reporter, and revealed that while we might not get a musical episode, there is a fun musical moment in at least one episode of the new "Beavis and Butt-Head." It's just not something you can dance to.