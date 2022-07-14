Beavis And Butt-Head Trailer: The Boneheaded Boys Are Back!

If you were wondering how Beavis and Butt-Head could still be a couple of stupid teenagers when they've been around since the 1990s, the answer is found in "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe," which I highly recommend everyone check out. Seriously, it's like the guys never missed a beat and it's a whole lot of fun — plus, it gives me a great deal of hope when it comes to the new series. The trailer shows some old favorite characters appearing, including the boys' old high school teacher, Mr. Van Dreissen, and some of their familiar hang out spots. We also see a guy who looks an awful lot like the 45th president fishing and accidentally snagging one of the boys on his hook, the duo getting stuck on a rooftop in the world's silliest version of "Fall," and of course, lots of Butt-Head hitting Beavis and Beavis being very confused about, well, everything.

As the world around us gets monumentally more stupid by the day, there's something comforting about the travails of two morons from a simpler time. Their show has always been a weirdly refreshing escape from high-brow art and self-serious creatives, reveling in the giggles we get from juvenile humor. Dick and fart jokes have their place, and that place is with "Beavis and Butt-Head." I'm just glad that they're back to make us laugh at the stupidity of it all and help remind everyone not to take everything so seriously. There probably isn't an over-arching plot to the series, as the original series and revival both featured self-contained episodes, but what's teased in the trailer above sure looks like a lot of fun. Whether or not the boys will be making fun of shows on TV again seems to be up in the air, but if they could roast everything available on Paramount+, they would have a world of content to chuckle at.

"Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head" debuts on Paramount+ on August 4, 2022.