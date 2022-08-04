The Banshees Of Inisherin Trailer: Colin Farrell And Brendan Gleeson Reunite For The Most Awkward Break-Up Ever

If you're a director like Martin McDonagh with three successful hits under your belt — the brilliant "In Bruges," 2012's "Seven Psychopaths," and most recently the Oscars darling "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" — the question then becomes: What next? Well, you can't go wrong with going right back to where it all started ... in more ways than one.

Reuniting with his pair of "In Bruges" stars, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, McDonagh appears set to deliver his most delightfully Irish-flavored film yet. If you've ever wondered how difficult it might be for a male friend to "break up" with another male friend, "The Banshees of Inisherin" will attempt to answer that longstanding question to darkly hilarious results. With a plot that's endearingly reminiscent of that classic "Seinfeld" episode, the writer/director's fourth feature film looks to bring all the sarcasm, wit, and deeply uncomfortable social situations we've come to expect from movies with McDonagh's name on the marquee.

Now that Searchlight Pictures has finally dropped our first look at the film ahead of its planned film festival circuit, check out the first official trailer below!