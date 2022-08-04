Here's How You Can Win A Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Poster Signed By Pizza Poppa Himself, Bruce Campbell

In Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) visit a different version of our world called Earth-838. It's a part of the multiverse where green means stop and red means go, and where they have public memory viewers on the street. They also have a humble seller of delicious pizza delights known as Pizza Poppa (Bruce Campbell). These cheesy, bready, saucey confections are a joy for the taste buds, but ... you have to pay Pizza Poppa his money! After America forgets that this isn't a place where you don't need cash, the poor pizza purveyor gets punished for simply trying to run his business by having Doctor Strange cast a spell that has him punching his own face over and over again. I say, justice for Pizza Poppa!

Campbell recently said that he's signed on for three more Marvel films, and that our Pizza Poppa is more than he seems! This is Bruce Campbell we're talking about, so he could be pulling our collective leg, but ... what if he isn't? What if Pizza Poppa is the next villain after Kang! Doctor Doom, Doctor Schmoom, friends. We want pernicious Pizza Poppa!

If you, like so many of us, love him with all your heart, you're going to want to listen up here. /Film is running a contest that will allow you to have some of that Pizza Poppa magic of your very own.