Clips Round-Up: Netflix's Super Giant Robot Brothers﻿ Squabble, Jim Gaffigan Gets Serious In Collide & More [Exclusive]

First up, we have an exclusive clip from Reel FX Animation Studios' new series "Super Giant Robot Brothers," which premieres on Netflix on August 4, 2022. The 3D animated action-comedy is about giant robots that must save the world from invading kaiju while overcoming their own sibling rivalry.

Here is an official quote about the series from executive producer Steve O'Brien, the CEO of Reel FX:

"It's an exciting time in animation, and this show is a testament to where the craft is going and how newly deployed technologies can impact a finished product that is completely unique to television audiences. Our work with Unreal Engine sets a new innovation standard for television production, and I'm so proud of what our team has achieved in making Super Giant Robot Brothers. We hope that the story of Shiny and Thunder resonates with kids and families because their story is just beginning!"

Here is the official synopsis: