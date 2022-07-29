Neve Campbell's Red Cross Commercial Might Be The Closest We'll Get To Seeing Her In Scream 6

Neve Campbell is starring in a fun new horror-themed ad to get people to donate blood. The Red Cross spot has Neve and a number of other actors discussing how they really shouldn't have gone into certain classic horror movie trope situations because the blood spilled is irresponsible during a blood shortage. The tagline is "Blood isn't just for movies. It saves lives." It's a great message and if you can, go donate some blood now, but also, it's probably as close as we're going to get to seeing Campbell in the next film in the "Scream" series.

As you may have heard, Campbell isn't coming back for "Scream 6," after the success of the fifth film "Scream." (No one could come up with a different title? Really?) She recently said, "It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my 'Scream' fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

The character of Sidney Prescott has managed to stay alive since the first Wes Craven film in 1996, and not having her in the new film does seem really weird. The reason is a low paycheck offer. As she told Deadline:

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to 'Scream.' I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

I mean, she's Sidney Prescott, for Pete's sake. I'm not a horror fan and even I have seen almost all of the films. How do you do "Scream" without her?