Here's How Spider-Man: Freshman Year Fits Into The MCU

"Spider-Man: Freshman Year" is perhaps one of the most interesting future Marvel projects currently in development. After all, its title and school setting seems to suggest that the animated series would take place after the massive memory wipe made by Peter (Tom Holland) at the end of "No Way Home." However, that's not necessarily the case.

As it turns out, "Freshman Year" won't take place in Earth-616, according to Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum. In a new interview with ComicBook.com, Winderbaum elaborated on how the show follows the burgeoning Spider-Man as he makes a critical choice that sets him apart from our MCU Spidey or even the "What If...?" version of Spider-Man seen above.

"Well, like we said, in the panel, it follows the pattern that you see in," he said, referring to the Marvel Studios Animation San Diego Comic-Con panel that the show was a key part of. "But because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."