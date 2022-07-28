Jurassic World Was Originally Going To Be A Video Game Before It Became A Movie

Life, ah, finds a way. And so does the "Jurassic Park" franchise, although it hasn't always been easy. After the first three films in the dino-franchise steadily rolled out from 1993 through 2001, the fourth movie would go through an arduous pre-production process that included a notoriously bizarre early script draft featuring, among other things, dinosaur/dog hybrids. It would ultimately come to pass in 2015 under the title "Jurassic World," a legacy sequel that centers on the titular theme park (a place literally built on the remains of John Hammond's original biological reserve on Isla Nublar). But what if I were to tell you "Jurassic World" didn't start as a film at all; it was the title of a video game pitch conceived by Seamus Blackley, the creator and designer of the Xbox? Strap in, folks, it's time to go back in time into "Jurassic Park" history.

In 1998, Blackley teamed up with DreamWorks Interactive to produce "Trespasser." A video game spinoff of 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," the title focuses on Anne (voiced by Minnie Driver), a woman who emerges as the sole survivor of a plane crash on Isla Sorna, aka Site B (the island where Jurassic Park's dinosaurs were bred before being moved to Isla Nublar). It was, uh, not a critical success. Computer Gaming World "honored" the game by declaring it the "Coaster of the Year" due to its "monumentally cumbersome interface and a physics-based engine that slapped down the slightest hint of fun."

Writing about "Trespasser" in a thread on Twitter, Blackley explained: