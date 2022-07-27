No, Stranger Things Did Not Retroactively Edit This Season 1 Scene

The internet has been buzzing with a "Stranger Things" controversy this week. Last month, after being called out for forgetting the birthday of Will Byers, series creators Matt & Ross Duffer revealed that they had previously gone back to earlier episodes and "George Lucas'd things" to fix unspecified scenes and details. Since then, fans have been trying to figure out what some of those changes might be. Well, this week, a TikTok user claimed that a scene from the first season had been re-edited to make Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) "look like less of a perv," and fans thought they found one of those little modifications.

The scene in question comes from the second episode of the first season, titled "The Weirdo on Maple Street." Towards the end of the episode, we find Jonathan Byers in the woods as he watches Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), Barb (Shannon Purser), and some of the other popular kids at a little get-together at Steve's house. Jonathan wasn't planning on spying on his peers, but he was walking through the woods at night looking for clues after his brother Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared in the first episode. After hearing a piercing scream, Jonathan runs in the direction of the disturbance, only to discover this typical poolside high school party.

As the party moves from the pool into the house, Nancy needs a change of clothes, having been pushed into the pool fully clothed. Jonathan watches from the woods as she walks into Steve's bedroom, and he snaps a picture of Nancy looking out the window. After this, the shy Nancy chooses to unrobe in front of Steve, taking her shirt off and revealing her bra before the two embrace and begin kissing. It's in this moment that fans believed something had been changed.