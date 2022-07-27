Samaritan Trailer: A Superpowered Sylvester Stallone Comes Out Of Retirement

Long before superhero movies ever came close to wielding as much influence on global audiences as they do now, viewers made do with an assortment of steroid-injected, distinctly-accented (and slightly overcompensating) action stars in the mold of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, and particularly Sylvester Stallone. As the closest thing we had to actual superheroes, those absurdly over-the-top movies of the '80s leaned as hard as they possibly could into their leading men's musclebound physiques, adding a cinematic sheen to various franchises whose niche is now filled by films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or its DC counterpart.

Over 20 years after director M. Night Shyamalan first turned action hero Bruce Willis into a genuine superhero in "Unbreakable," it's now Sylvester Stallone's turn to step back into the spotlight and show all these spandex-wearing whippersnappers how it's really done. "Samaritan" features Stallone in the role of the eponymous superhero, though now long past his prime and presumed dead to the world at large. Now content to work thankless hours as a garbage collector, his next-door neighbor's unlikely moment of recognition forces the retired superhero to come to terms with his own legacy and actually consider making his grand return to the public eye.

Is this premise pretty much an extremely blunt metaphor for the "Rocky" and "Rambo" actor's own fabled career? Basically! Check out the brand-new trailer for "Samaritan" below.