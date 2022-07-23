There Will Be More Star Trek Shows With Female Leads, According To Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman

The San Diego Comic-Con train is making no stops, so hold on tight! The big panel happening right now is all about "Star Trek." /Film is on the ground as we speak to get all the news and information you need to keep your geeky brain enthralled.

"Star Trek" has given us so many amazing female characters over the years, from Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols played the role first, seen below, with Zoe Saldaña and Celia Rose Gooding following) to Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and many more. The franchise has been groundbreaking in casting, and it looks like we're going to continue to see more "Star Trek" series with women in the lead roles. They're also behind the camera.

Alex Kurtzman, executive producer for "Star Trek: Picard," as well as McFadden and Lea Thompson — who directed two episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" and cameoed in the episode "Fly Me to the Moon" as Dr. Diane Werner — weighed in on just that.

During the panel, an audience member mentioned that the show did a great job of creating "more robust female characters" and asked if there might be opportunities for a spinoff featuring either Jeri Ryan or Gates McFadden as a Captain.