Star Trek: Picard Season 3's Villain Was Inspired By Wrath Of Khan [Comic-Con]

The presence of a Khan-like figure in the third season of "Star Trek: Picard" shouldn't come as a total surprise, as last season's finale included a moment in which Dr. Adam Soong (Brent Spiner) pulls out a paper file titled "Project Khan" with stardates from the 1990s on it. At the time, some "Trek" fans felt the series was set to jump the shark by bringing Khan Noonien Singh, the iconic villain played by Ricardo Montalban in "Star Trek: The Original Series" and "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan," into the mix.

Based on Kurtzman's comments at Comic-Con, "Star Trek: Picard" may have a different plan in mind. "We do have a singular villain this season," the executive producer says. "I won't say too much other than to say that she is amazing." While there's no telling who this villain will be as of right now, recent "Trek" series have also shed some light on Khan's family tree, introducing the decidedly heroic character La'an Noonien-Singh in this year's "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Also at the panel today, Kurtzman also talked about looking at the series like "a final 'Next Gen' movie," add, "It was really exciting to approach this from a place of...who would these characters be now so many years later?" The showrunner says that the team behind "Star Trek: Picard" very much "wanted to honor the legacy of these extraordinary characters" with the new season.

"Star Trek: Picard" season 3 will debut on Paramount+, but the release date has not yet been announced.