The Big Difference Between Directing Film And TV, According To Andrew Stanton [Comic-Con]

Not too long ago, movie stars and big-name directors were careful to keep their distance from the small screen — but times have changed and the Prestige TV era is well upon us. Save for the occasional Tom Cruise, who hasn't tried their hand at helming a TV show? Thanks to streaming and our current Peak TV era, all kinds of stories are gaining traction with audiences and with so many options beyond network TV, there's a lot more creative freedom for filmmakers entering the space. Plus, while the box office remains uncertain, there's always the guarantee of audiences tuning in for the latest big show, whether it be on Netflix, HBO, or one of the other dozen streaming services we keep forgetting to unsubscribe from. So it's a small wonder that so many movie stars and directors are turning to TV for their latest projects.

Andrew Stanton is one of many who's been crossing that aisle for years. The Pixar veteran is known for being a member of the Pixar Animation Studios senior creative team, working for years as a character designer, story artist, and executive producer on films like "Toy Story," "A Bug's Life," and "Monsters Inc" before directing "Finding Nemo," "Wall-E," and eventually "Finding Dory." Stanton is no stranger to live-action either, having directed 2012's "John Carter." It may have marked one of the decade's biggest financial busts, but should be better remembered for its bold adventure. Stanton went on to make his television debut with two episodes of "Stranger Things," then continued exploring the realm of TV with "Better Call Saul," "Legion," "For All Mankind" and more.

Stanton was recently featured on Collider's Directors on Directing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where /Film's own Jacob Hall was in attendance. Naturally, when the conversation shifted to the experience of directing TV as opposed to film, all eyes turned to Stanton.